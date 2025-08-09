Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers 'Still Has The Potential To Lead A Team To The Super Bowl'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Rodgers hasn't made a Pro Bowl in three seasons, but Brett Favre is adamant the quarterback isn't washed ... telling TMZ Sports his former teammate "still has the potential to lead a team to the Super Bowl."

"He can still play," Favre insisted during a recent sitdown. "There's no question."

If Rodgers can still be elite, he'll have to prove it in a different uniform this year ... as he left the Jets this offseason to sign with the Steelers.

So far, he's received some mixed reviews in his first Pittsburgh training camp -- but Favre told us he's sure if Rodgers' body holds up, Steelers fans will love him.

"If he can stay relatively injury-free," the Hall of Famer said, "I think the guy can bring a lot of victories to the table."

Favre, too, noted Rodgers will have plenty of motivation this season ... as it might very well be his last in the NFL.