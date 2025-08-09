Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers 'Still Has The Potential To Lead A Team To The Super Bowl'
Aaron Rodgers hasn't made a Pro Bowl in three seasons, but Brett Favre is adamant the quarterback isn't washed ... telling TMZ Sports his former teammate "still has the potential to lead a team to the Super Bowl."
"He can still play," Favre insisted during a recent sitdown. "There's no question."
If Rodgers can still be elite, he'll have to prove it in a different uniform this year ... as he left the Jets this offseason to sign with the Steelers.
So far, he's received some mixed reviews in his first Pittsburgh training camp -- but Favre told us he's sure if Rodgers' body holds up, Steelers fans will love him.
"If he can stay relatively injury-free," the Hall of Famer said, "I think the guy can bring a lot of victories to the table."
Favre, too, noted Rodgers will have plenty of motivation this season ... as it might very well be his last in the NFL.
As for the guys' former team -- the Green Bay Packers -- Favre also chatted with us about their quarterback, Jordan Love ... and check out the clip, it's not hard to tell No. 4 is a big believer in the young Cheeseheads' signal-caller.