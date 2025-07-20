James Harrison Says T.J. Watt 'Definitely' Worth $123 Mil Deal, 'Best Defensive Player'

Play video content TMZSports.com

T.J. Watt's now the most expensive non-quarterback in the history of the NFL -- and James Harrison tells TMZ Sports the guy's worth every penny.

The Steelers legend said after Watt inked a new three-year, $123 million contract with Pittsburgh this week he had no problem with the big price tag -- explaining the star pass rusher is simply "the best defensive player in the league."

"All you got to do is look at his body of work," Harrison said. "It speaks for itself."

Watt's been with the Steelers since 2017 -- and he's made seven Pro Bowls, piled up 108 sacks, and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors once. Yet for some reason, the Steelers waited until just days before training camp this year to give him an extension.

Harrison told us he really doesn't understand why it took so long and why some fans feel it might be too much -- saying, "I don't see the issue."

"He should be getting paid what he's getting paid."

Harrison also told us he was a big fan of the Steelers grabbing Aaron Rodgers in free agency -- calling it "a good move."