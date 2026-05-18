Dana White Reveals How Many White House Tickets He & Trump Have For Freedom 250

Play video content Video: Dana White Reveals How Many White House Tickets He and Donald Trump Have for Freedom 250 TMZSports.com

Freedom 250 is the most exclusive ticket in the sports world right now. The fights ain't goin' down in big arena -- and the White House lawn doesn't have unlimited space ... begging the question, how many tickets does Dana White himself have? Or, how about President Trump?

TMZ Sports asked him.

"There's a lot of people who hit me up for tickets. We did invites," the UFC honcho told us recently in New York City.

Dana revealed, "The president has 1,000. I have 200. [TKO CEO] Ari Emanuel has 200. And the rest are all going to the military. Every branch of the military will be represented at the show."

No tickets will be sold for the historic June 14 fight card, which is going down on the South Lawn.

Altogether, there will be roughly 4,000 people actually within the White House grounds ... with many thousands (around 85K) of others seated across the way at The Ellipse.

The card, going down on a Sunday, will feature a bunch of big fights, including Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane.

The fighters actually paid POTUS, stopping by the Oval Office, meeting with reporters to promote the event, and showing off the specially designed Freedom 250 title belt.