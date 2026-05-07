Khamzat Chimaev Kicks Sean Strickland At UFC Presser, Armed Security On Stage

Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland came face-to-face today for the first time -- just days before they'll meet in a locked cage -- and you could cut the tension with a knife!

"I am a terrorist for him. I'm gonna take off his head. I'm gonna kill him! Allahu Akbar!" Chimaev screamed in response to a fan, who referenced disparaging remarks Strickland previously made about Chimaev.

NOW — Chechen-born Khamzat @KChimaev says that he is a terrorist for Chechnya and that he will take American @SStricklandMMA head off, "ALLAH AKHBAR." pic.twitter.com/DsoTt9mpS4 @realtoriabrooke

The beef between the two fighters goes well beyond trash talk ... which has made their main event fight one of the most anticipated bouts in years.

Clearly, the UFC wasn't caught off guard -- they were prepared -- as multiple armed police officers lined the stage for the face-offs portion of the media event.

But the beefed-up security presence still wasn't enough to maintain the peace.

CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND! #UFC328 is LIVE SATURDAY on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/4WSAg826qD @danawhite

Khamzat, after saying he "wasn't going to touch" Sean, kicked up after exchanging words ... just inches in front of Dana White.

Both fighters were immediately held back ... and thankfully, it appears Strickland wasn't injured, meaning the fight is still on.

UFC 328 goes down from the Prudential Center Saturday night, and you can bet the UFC and law enforcement are pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone remains safe.