Kim Kardashian Holds Hands With Lewis Hamilton While Leaving Her Broadway Show

Racing Hand in Hand to the Car After Broadway Show!!!

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Seen Cozying Up to Lewis Hamilton Leaving Theater BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out at the theater before rushing faster than Lewis Hamilton on an F1 track with him to their waiting SUV ... hands clasped tight.

The reality star and the race car driver were spotted leaving "Fear of 13" -- the Broadway show she's producing -- Tuesday night ... walking swiftly hand-in-hand to a waiting black SUV.

Ever the gentleman, the British Ferrari driver stepped back to let KK in first ... offering his hand to help her into the backseat before jumping in himself.

As you know ... many expected Kim to take her talents to South Beach this past weekend to watch Hamilton compete in the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix -- but she stayed in Los Angeles to support North West at the pop-up event put together for her new EP "N0rth4evr" instead.

Hamilton finished 6th in the race ... ending up about a minute behind the 19-year-old winner, Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Kim and Lewis started dating earlier this year ... and it's fairly serious -- with the two jet-setting all over the world together.

Photogs have spotted them in New York City, Malibu, Coachella -- even hitting Tokyo back in March.