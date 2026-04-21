Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Show PDA During Malibu Beach Day

Kim Kardashian once famously sobbed over losing a diamond earring in the ocean on "KUWTK" -- but this time, it looks like she’s dropped something way more valuable into the water ... Lewis Hamilton.

Check out these pics -- Kim was right there with the F1 champ in the Malibu waters Monday ... locking lips, getting cozy, and judging by that grin, looking fully smitten!

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Spotted Showing PDA at Malibu Beach BACKGRID

Kim kept it beachy in a rolled-down wetsuit and bikini top -- showing off those signature curves -- while Lewis stayed hands-on the entire time.

The vibe was straight-up romance -- waves crashing, sandy strolls, the whole cinematic moment -- like any loved-up couple ... except, yeah, this is Hollywood’s newest A-list pairing.

The perfect pair officially confirmed their romance at Superbowl LX -- but with this outing, their recent Coachella sighting, and everything in between ... it’s pretty clear things are heating up even more.