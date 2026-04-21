Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Show PDA During Malibu Beach Day
Kim Kardashian Beach PDAs More My Speed, Lewis!!!🌊
Kim Kardashian once famously sobbed over losing a diamond earring in the ocean on "KUWTK" -- but this time, it looks like she’s dropped something way more valuable into the water ... Lewis Hamilton.
Check out these pics -- Kim was right there with the F1 champ in the Malibu waters Monday ... locking lips, getting cozy, and judging by that grin, looking fully smitten!
Kim kept it beachy in a rolled-down wetsuit and bikini top -- showing off those signature curves -- while Lewis stayed hands-on the entire time.
The vibe was straight-up romance -- waves crashing, sandy strolls, the whole cinematic moment -- like any loved-up couple ... except, yeah, this is Hollywood’s newest A-list pairing.
The perfect pair officially confirmed their romance at Superbowl LX -- but with this outing, their recent Coachella sighting, and everything in between ... it’s pretty clear things are heating up even more.
Only question now -- is Lewis ready for the reality TV spotlight?