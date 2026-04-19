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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Step Out for Romantic Nobu Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Shift Romance Into High Gear at Nobu!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Nobu Date Night
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Kim Kardashian has a new driver in her life … and he clearly knows how to handle curves.

The SKIMS mogul appears to have hard-launched her new romance with Lewis Hamilton, and the setting couldn’t be more on-brand: a sleek, two-hour dinner at Nobu Malibu that had romance written all over it.

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Check out the pics ... we're told the duo pulled up around 9 PM Saturday, with Lewis rolling in like a total pro -- not just behind the wheel, but in the gentleman department, too. The F1 champ hopped out and opened the door for Kim as she stepped out of his ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach S-Class -- and she was absolutely beaming.

Inside, the pair kept things intimate during their two-hour dinner ... staying locked in on each other before wrapping up around 11 PM.

And when they emerged, there was no attempt to play it cool … both were smiling ear to ear, looking like a couple that’s way past the “just friends” phase.

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Fashion check: Kim kept it soft and flirty in a pink jacket and gray skirt, while Lewis coordinated in a muted gray jacket with darker gray slacks -- understated, but polished.

As we told you, they were spotted during a low-key outing in L.A. on Tuesday, dressed down while browsing luxury rugs ... just days after popping up together at Coachella.

Between the door-opening moment, the nonstop smiles and a very public Nobu outing, the couple is not just testing the waters … they're going full throttle with this one.