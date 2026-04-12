Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Romance to Coachella

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made a low-key link-up in the desert at Coachella.

The reality mogul and the Formula 1 star were spotted together Saturday night, taking in Justin Bieber's headlining set while moving through the crowd with security.

The two stuck close, even linking arms at one point as they navigated the packed festival grounds ... keeping things chill but clearly rolling together for the night.

They weren't putting on a big show. Both kept it casual while enjoying the music, blending into the crowd as much as possible with their team nearby.

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This isn't the first time the pair have taken a trip together -- earlier this month, they enjoyed some downtime in Arizona together, where we saw them getting close and cozy. The duo also jetted off to the UK and Aspen, CO, together.