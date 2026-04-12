Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Romance to Coachella

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Low-Key Coachella Date Night!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton at Coachella 2026
Launch Gallery
Desert Datwe Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made a low-key link-up in the desert at Coachella.

The reality mogul and the Formula 1 star were spotted together Saturday night, taking in Justin Bieber's headlining set while moving through the crowd with security.

kim-kardashian-lewis-hamilton-sub-1
Courtesy of NFL

The two stuck close, even linking arms at one point as they navigated the packed festival grounds ... keeping things chill but clearly rolling together for the night.

They weren't putting on a big show. Both kept it casual while enjoying the music, blending into the crowd as much as possible with their team nearby.

030126_kim_kardashian_lewis_hamilton_kal
SPOTTED ON BAE-CATION
TMZ.com

This isn't the first time the pair have taken a trip together -- earlier this month, they enjoyed some downtime in Arizona together, where we saw them getting close and cozy. The duo also jetted off to the UK and Aspen, CO, together.

The couple confirmed their relationship with their first public appearance at Super Bowl LX together ... where they got super close in the stands.

Related articles