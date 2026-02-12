Lewis Hamilton Refuses To Talk Kim Kardashian Super Bowl Date

Lewis Hamilton is dating one of the most famous women on the planet, but that doesn't mean he's gonna start singing like a bird about his love life ... reportedly dodging a question about his time at the Super Bowl with Kim Kardashian.

The F1 legend is in Bahrain leading up to the 2026 season ... and during media availability, Sky Sports reporter claims Sir Lewis was asked whether he enjoyed the game or the company more at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton didn't take the bait.

"It's my private life. I'm not talking about that," Hamilton replied, according to Ted Kravitz.

He did go on to say he planned on asking if Kim was gonna become a big sports fan now ... but he "chickened out."

lewis hamilton responds press when asked about kim kardashian



here’s ted kravitz telling about it



well well well #F1



pic.twitter.com/G7HFu4rLlu — ray🥤 (@RayyLH44) February 12, 2026 @RayyLH44

Hamilton is no stranger to being connected to high-profile ladies -- but only officially dated Nicole Scherzinger from 2007-2015.

Despite his international superstardom, he's always been careful about what parts of his life he shares with the media and his fans ... so don't expect him to hop in front of "Kardashians" reality TV cams just yet.