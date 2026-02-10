Lewis Hamilton Heard in Background at Recent Kim, Khloé & Kylie Gathering

Play video content Instagram/@khloekardashain

Professional race car driver Lewis Hamilton's obviously not afraid to move fast ... and clearly Kim Kardashian isn't either -- because it seems she's already bringing him around her famous family.

Kim shared a vid of her and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner trying the "Titanic Challenge" ... a viral trend where people attempt to go from lying on their backs to flipping over and rolling up on their partner's hip and thighs.

It's meant to mimic the iconic "I'm flying" scene from the hit 1997 movie ... though the Kardashian sisters' attempts reminded us more of the film's ending -- spoiler alert: a bit disastrous.

During one of Kim's doomed voyages, you can hear Lewis shouting advice to push off and away ... which caught the attention of many fans on social media.

As you know ... Kim and Lewis were hanging out in Paris earlier this month -- and confirmed their relationship with a flirty public appearance on Sunday at the Super Bowl.

Both stars have dated major celebrities in the past ... though this one might have the chance to reach the finish line -- especially since Kim previously said she was looking for a more "age-appropriate" guy after her relationship with Pete Davidson, who is 13 years her junior.

She also said she needs a dude in his 40s. Kim turns 46 this year ... and Lewis just turned 41 -- definitely meets her specifications.