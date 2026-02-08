Travis Scott Pulverizes Sign on Video During Pre-Super Bowl Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Travis Scott blew off some major steam during his Saturday night performance at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, destroying a sign with his very own fist!

Check out video, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper is getting all hyped up as he drops bars during his show on Pier 48 near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Then, all of a sudden, Travis goes berserk, turning to the Fanatics sign on a wall behind him and smashing the hell out of the letter "N" until it falls to the floor. Then Travis goes to town on the letter "A" ... Watch the full clip to see if that piece of signage can withstand his powerful blows.