Travis Scott Pulverizes Sign on Video During Pre-Super Bowl Performance
Travis Scott blew off some major steam during his Saturday night performance at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, destroying a sign with his very own fist!
Check out video, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper is getting all hyped up as he drops bars during his show on Pier 48 near Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Then, all of a sudden, Travis goes berserk, turning to the Fanatics sign on a wall behind him and smashing the hell out of the letter "N" until it falls to the floor. Then Travis goes to town on the letter "A" ... Watch the full clip to see if that piece of signage can withstand his powerful blows.
Meanwhile, a slew of other A-listers also attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's soiree, namely Cardi B, Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jelly Roll.
Other big-name stars who were there included Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Baby, Peyton Manning, Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Maxx Crosby, and Russell Wilson.
Of course, Super Bowl LV kicks off later on today between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. And you can bet the celebs will be out in force there, too.