Cardi B Tips Robot Onto Herself While Giving A Lap Dance, Video

Men Are Always Throwing Themselves at Me ...

Cardi B might have turned a robot on too much ... because it seemingly launched itself at her in San Francisco.

TMZ has obtained video of the star strutting out onto the streets of The City by the Bay Saturday ... walking up to a robot and telling the assembled crowd she planned on giving the bot a lap dance.

Check out the video ... Cardi pulls off a series of dance moves, runs her hands all over the metal and eventually getting in front of it to motion kissing its expressionless face.

While she's leaning in for the kiss, the bot seems to come right at her ... falling on her and earning a shriek from the rapper.

The robot seems to land between her legs -- some clumsy flirting Stefon Diggs won't be too happy about. Cardi's able to get to her feet with some help from onlookers, and she appears uninjured ... so all's well that ends well.

Like we mentioned, Cardi's in San Francisco to cheer on Stefon and his New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. They're taking on the Seattle Seahawks ... and, the game kicks off at 3:30 PM PT Sunday.