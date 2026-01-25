Cardi B Loses It Over Boyfriend Stefon Diggs Going to the Super Bowl With Patriots

We're Going to the Super Bowl!!!

Stefon Diggs is going to the Super Bowl for the first time ever ... and no one is happier about it than his girlfriend Cardi B.

In a video shared on the Patriots Instagram account, the rapper screams, “We going to the Super Bowl! Let’s go!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Diggs' New England Patriots secured their ticket to the big game after defeating the Denver Broncos 10-7 Sunday in the AFC Championship.

The account captioned the video, "LET THEM KNOW CARDI!" celebrating their first SB appearance since 2019, when they hoisted the Lombardi trophy after vanquishing the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Judging by her response, you might think Cardi has been following the game her whole life, but last week, Diggs revealed he "converted" Cardi into a football fan.

"I'm just thankful to have her in my corner," he said in a press conference.

And the fans agree! Cardi's become a fan favorite on the Patriots bandwagon.

She previously went viral on social media for celebrating the team's playoff win over the Chargers, and has pulled up to multiple games in person to sit in the owner's suite with Robert Kraft.