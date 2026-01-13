Cardi B Gets Ready For Tour In New Behind-The-Scenes Rehearsal Footage

Cardi B is in full grind mode ahead of her upcoming tour ... and based on new rehearsal footage, she’s pushing herself and her team to get everything locked in.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "I Like It" rapper took to IG to drop a new video -- set to her track "Hello" -- giving fans a look at her rehearsal sessions as she preps for the “LITTLE MISS DRAMA” tour.

Cardi’s seen doing it all -- stretching, jumping jacks, squats, crunches -- and working through choreography with a decently sized team. There’s plenty of collaboration happening in the room too ... as she fine-tunes moves with her dancers and staff.

In her caption, Cardi notes the tour kicks off in just 30 days ... adding, "Working from day to night.. no excuses, no complaining, no half stepping!!!.. Can’t wait to see yall at the LITTLE MISS DRAMA tour."

The timing is actually pretty ideal for her football fandom ... meaning she shouldn’t have to miss boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ playoff push, assuming the New England Patriots keep winning. The Super Bowl lands just three days before opening night.

Play video content Instagram/@iamcardib

As you know ... Cardi has been showing up for Diggs all season -- hitting Patriots games to cheer him on -- and the pair welcomed a baby boy back in November 2025.