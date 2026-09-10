Lindsay Clancy Juror Says Lone Holdout Once Mimicked Children's Strangulation

A juror on the Lindsay Clancy trial says he was disgusted when the lone holdout on the jury once mimicked how her kids were strangled.

Nick Dargie told ABC News that the one man who blocked the jury from reaching a unanimous verdict once took the exercise band used in the murders out of the bag, tied it around a water bottle, and pulled ... mimicking the way the children were allegedly killed.

Dargie said ... "I was shocked. It didn't make any sense to me. We're not here to play detective -- it's not a game of Clue. This is serious."

As we previously reported ... Dargie revealed the juror didn't show "a single piece of evidence or witness testimony" to explain why he was holding out on voting with the rest of the panel.

In the new clip, Dargie recalled ... "He explicitly said, 'I don't know if the prosecution or the defense proved their case.'"

That's significant because in Massachusetts, the burden of proof is on the prosecution, not the defense.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is asking the judge to find her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility ... arguing prosecutors didn't prove she was legally responsible and in her right mind when she killed her three children.