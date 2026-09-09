Lindsay Clancy Juror Says Lone Holdout Didn't Have Evidence to Explain Vote

One of the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial is speaking out about the lone holdout ... saying he didn't show "a single piece of evidence" to justify his vote.

Juror Nick Dargie told ABC News ... "There was several times I would ask him to show us evidence or, you know, describe a witness testimony that helped to prove what he was saying, and he couldn't."

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Dargie explained ... "There wasn't a single piece of evidence or witness testimony that he used to prove why he was thinking the way he was, which is why we ultimately sent in that note."

Dargie noted that if the holdout had indicated any sort of evidence that caused him to believe the way he did, there would be no problem.

He said ... "There's nothing wrong with somebody having a completely opposite opinion ... that would be a hung jury. That, like that, is our justice system."

Remember ... other jurors from the trial previously spoke to another outlet absolutely ripping into the holdout.

Lindsay Clancy had pleaded not guilty to murdering her three young children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan. Her defense argued that her children were strangled while she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.