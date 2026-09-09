Porn Star LuLu LoveBottom Dead at 31 After Harrowing Social Media Post

LuLu LoveBottom -- the popular porn star -- is dead ... and his last social media post is raising eyebrows.

LoveBottom -- whose real name was Lucas Drake -- died Monday after cops responded to a call about a death investigation around 11 AM.

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He was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home. A cause of death has not yet been revealed ... and on his final Instagram post, he said, "I love you and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end."

LoveBottom had a sizable following of around 30K followers on social media ... where he repeatedly pushed people to his OnlyFans account.

LoveBottom's final post on Instagram is shocking ... he wrote, "GOODBYE FOREVER. Love, LuLu."

In the comments section, a person named Asura who has posted photos with LuLu in the past -- and who purports to be his best friend -- replied, "His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him.

Lulu has sadly passed away and I'm so truly sorry to anyone that knew him. 💔."

LuLu played football at his high school in Arizona, before later finding a love for burlesque performing. He mainly took the stage in the Phoenix area.

He was 31.