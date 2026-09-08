Jim Geoghan, 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Co-Creator, Dead at 79

Jim Geoghan, co-creator and executive producer of the Disney Channel sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," has died.

His daughter, Genevieve Geoghan, confirmed to TMZ that the executive producer passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was battling dementia.

'Suite Life' was a beloved kids' show responsible for launching the careers of Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, plus Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

The series earned Jim a pair of Emmy nominations in 2007 and '08 for Outstanding Children's Program.

Jim's other credits include writing for shows like "The Facts of Life," "Silver Spoons," and "The Van Dyke Show" ... just to name a few.

He also wrote a couple plays ... "Only Kidding" ran off Broadway for 500 performances, and "Light Sensitive" has run for over 40 performances across the country after starting in San Diego.

Jim is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was 79.