Andy 'The Butcher' Williams Gets Emotional Tribute From Malakai Black in the Ring

Wrestler Malakai Black had just won the PROGRESS Wrestling Men's World Championship ... but he quickly made the moment about his late friend Andy "The Butcher" Williams.

Black got emotional in the ring Sunday in Manchester, England ... telling fans he'd learned about Williams' death shortly before the match.

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He said Andy was one of his best friends and admitted he was "hysterical backstage" for several minutes ... before somehow pulling himself together and competing.

Then Black turned to the crowd and asked them for one thing -- a final ovation for Andy ... and the building erupted into a loud "Andy! Andy! Andy!" chant.

As TMZ previously reported ... Williams died Saturday night at 48 after suffering a medical emergency during a tag-team match at an Enjoy Wrestling event near Pittsburgh.

Williams was best known to wrestling fans as The Butcher in AEW, where he teamed with The Blade.

Outside the ring, he was a founding member and guitarist for Every Time I Die and later played with Atomic Rule.