Ole Miss Fan Goes Viral After Cameras Catch Her During Tense Nail-Biter

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Fan Gets Screen Time, Goes Viral ESPN on ABC

One Ole Miss fan is getting plenty of attention after ESPN cameras caught her looking absolutely terrified during the Rebels' wild season-opening win over Louisville.

The blonde fan was shown in the stands Sunday night ... right as Louisville was making things uncomfortable for Ole Miss in the eventual 41-38 thriller.

She was holding her phone above her head before putting her hands on her head as the Cardinals found the end zone, creating a pretty relatable reaction for anyone who's ever watched their team blow a lead.

The brief broadcast shot quickly took off online, with social media users zeroing in on the fan and trying to identify her.

Sara Smith | Ole Miss 💙 pic.twitter.com/XahcQGG276 @Campus_Cuties

An X account called Campus Cuties claims she's a girl named Sara Smith ... and a private Instagram account believed to belong to Smith reportedly identifies her as an Ole Miss alum from Knoxville. Smith has not publicly addressed the sudden attention.

Fortunately for her, there was a happy ending ... Ole Miss survived the comeback attempt and escaped with the win when Lucas Carneiro drilled a 48-yard field goal as time expired in his first career start.

So, while her nerves may have been on full display, the Rebels hopefully ultimately gave her something to smile about.