Egyptian TV Host Sentenced to Death by Hanging in Drug Trafficking Case

An Egyptian TV host broke down in tears in court after learning her fate in a massive drug trafficking case ... death by hanging.

Sarah Khalifa, a 39-year-old former host of the Egyptian crime show "Mission Impossible," was sentenced to death in Cairo after being convicted of helping run an organized drug operation.

She and 11 others were sentenced to death after prosecutors accused the group of importing raw materials used to manufacture synthetic drugs and storing the finished product inside residential homes.

Khalifa reportedly sobbed as the sentence was handed down, pleading with the court and insisting she didn't need money from drugs. She denies the allegations, reportedly telling investigators she'd never even smoked a cigarette.

Authorities say the sprawling case involved 28 defendants and led to the seizure of more than 1,600 pounds of narcotics, along with unlicensed guns and ammunition.

Nine other defendants were sentenced to life in prison, while seven were acquitted.

Khalifa -- who also ran a cosmetic surgery clinic and an event-planning company -- was arrested in 2025.