Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport, Bursts Into Flames

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames Broadcastify.com

An Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport Sunday ... leaving the jet stretched across a roadway as flames and thick black smoke poured from the wreckage.

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The Boeing 767 was arriving in Miami from San Juan, Puerto Rico around 2 PM when things went horribly wrong ... with video from the scene showing the massive aircraft down just outside the airport.

The plane appears to have remained largely intact after the crash, though it was visibly scorched as emergency crews swarmed the scene.

Officials have not yet said exactly what caused the crash ... though dispatch audio obtained by TMZ indicates the plane overran the runway and struck a truck.

The urgency of the response comes through loud and clear in the audio ... with one responder warning, "Guys, the plane's on fire, plane's on fire, put your game faces on."

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Miami International Airport briefly dealt with a ground stop as crews responded to the scene.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned travelers of significant delays and reiterated that the FAA would be investigating the crash.

It is not yet clear how many people were aboard or whether anyone was seriously hurt ... though dispatch audio also refers to "one patient" following the crash.