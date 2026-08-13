Travis Barker Says Life Felt Like 'Final Destination' After Surviving Plane Crash

Travis Barker felt like he was trapped in his own personal horror film after he survived a plane crash ... and he believed death would catch up to him like in "Final Destination."

Here's the deal ... back in 2008, Travis and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived a plane crash which killed 4 other people. The following year, Goldstein died from a drug overdose -- which is when Travis began to really struggle with his trauma.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Dramatic Aftermath at Travis Barker, DJ AM Crash Site

Travis tells People he felt like -- given what had happened -- he was living in "Final Destination" ... and he feared going out because he worried he'd end up dead.

He says, "I would go from my tour bus to the hotel, and no one would see me. I would just hide out. I was so afraid. I was just waiting for impact in the bus. I was just like, 'Oh, I'm next. I'm going to go anytime.'"

Travis says there's no way to prepare for a friend dying suddenly ... especially after surviving a plane crash together ... but he ultimately had to accept that his friends would want him to live his life instead of fearing what might happen.

His assistant, bodyguard and the plane's two pilots died in the crash ... and it took years for Travis to start flying again.