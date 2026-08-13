Nicole Kidman Says She Was Warned Not To Marry Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says her marriage to Tom Cruise felt "natural" at the time, despite being warned not to go through with it ... and she was fine throwing her career away -- as long as it meant she could have him.

The actress made some rare comments about her decade-long marriage to the A-lister in a new issue of British Vogue ... saying their union didn't feel forced -- it seemed "completely natural" because the two were "madly" in love.

Nicole says people told her marrying Tom wasn't a good move for her career because she would only been seen as his wife ... which she says honestly didn't bother her.

She explained, "I'm like, 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course I'll throw my career away. I don't care.'"

Nicole also said she felt comfortable at events like fashion shows and red carpets because she married such a massive star when she was just 23 ... they got hitched on Christmas Eve in 1990, when she was 23 and he was 28.

Over the years, Nicole hasn't talked much about her marriage to Tom -- which ended in 2001 ... explaining in 2018 that it felt disrespectful to Keith Urban to do so.

Obviously, that's not a concern she has anymore ... in January she finalized her divorce from Keith.