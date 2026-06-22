Nicole Kidman Wishes Ex-Husband Keith Urban Happy Father's Day

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorced, but Father's Day brought the former couple back together again.

Nicole posted two old black-and-white photos to Instagram on Sunday -- paying tribute to her dad, Dr. Antony Kidman, as well as Keith, wishing them both a Happy Father's Day.

In one photo, Antony is holding a young Nicole, who has her arms wrapped around her daddy. Antony died in 2014 after he reportedly fell inside his hotel room in Singapore.

In the other snapshot, Keith is pictured giving a piggyback to the pair's two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Nicole married Keith in 2006, but they separated in 2025 and officially divorced early this year. The actress has primary custody of their daughters, but the country music star was granted visitation every other weekend.

By the way, Nicole wasn't the only one sending well wishes to their ex on Father's Day. Keith wished Nicole a happy 59th birthday on Instagram.