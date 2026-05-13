Nicole Kidman Dances Around a Sculpture in Christie's Collab Video

Play video content Video: Nicole Kidman Spins Into the Art World While Dancing With a Sculpture Christie's

Nicole Kidman really knows how to get lost in a piece of art ... in a new video for Christie's auction house, the actress develops an uncanny connection to one of their sculptures.

When she lays eyes on the "Danaïde" sculpture by Constantin Brâncuși, NK starts seeing visions of other famous works of art in a trippy montage.

Next thing you know, the lights are flashing and she's dancing around the sculpture, staring as she twirls around it.

At one point she tucks her hair behind her ear and leans in ... like the statue's about to spill some major secrets.

When Nicole snaps back to reality, she notices she completely lost track of time and missed her meeting. Check it out!