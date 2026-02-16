Nicole Kidman Being Romantically Pursued by MGM Resorts Chairman

Paul Salem -- a wealthy businessman and Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International -- has his eye on Nicole Kidman ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us Salem is romantically pursuing the Oscar-winning actress ... though we're told they are not dating at this point. Our sources say the two share mutual friends, are acquaintances, and have met twice in group settings.

We're told so far, there have been no one-on-one hangouts ... at least not yet. Still, our sources say it's fair to say Paul is interested and making that known to people close to him.

As for Nicole, we're told she's single and not currently dating anyone.

Salem and his ex-wife, Navyn Salem, divorced in 2021. He has largely kept his personal life confidential, focusing on his work in private equity and his high-profile role at MGM Resorts.

TMZ broke the news ... Nicole and Keith Urban separated in June last year, and we were told she wanted to save the marriage, although by all accounts, Keith did not. The couple married back in 2006 and share 2 kids, ages 17 and 15. Their divorce was finalized in January.