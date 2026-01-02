Nicole Kidman Ready to Put Rocky 2025 Behind Her After Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman is ready to put 2025 in the rearview ... and of course, she's going to do that with the help of her children.

The superstar actress shared a quick message via Instagram as the New Year arrived -- and her message ... "Looking forward into 2026" -- signaled to fans she's very done with the year.

In the post ... Nicole is watching New Year's fireworks go off as she looks onward ... her daughters by her side.

As you know ... 2025 was rocky for Nicole with the huge news that she and her country music star husband Keith Urban were splitting ... and getting divorced.

TMZ broke the story ... Nicole and Keith separated in June, and we were told she wanted to save the marriage, although by all accounts, Keith did not.