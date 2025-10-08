Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicole Kidman Graces Vogue Cover Amid Keith Urban Divorce News

Nicole Kidman Keith Didn't Make The Cut ... But I Did With Vogue!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
nicole kidman carlijn jacobs vogue cover 1
Carlijn Jacobs / Vogue

Nicole Kidman just served divorce drama on a silver platter ... striking the American Vogue cover like a woman who needs no man, and wants everyone to know it!

The statuesque actress flexed her frame in Saint Laurent on the cover -- with a spread packed with other big-name fashion -- showing her fully in her element ... though the interviewer admits, they kinda saw the divorce tea brewing mid-chat, even before anyone else did!

nicole kidman Carlijn Jacobs-Vogue
Carlijn Jacobs / Vogue

Journalist Wendell Steavenson said she held back when she sensed trouble in Nicole’s marriage ... a huge clue came when she asked Kidman about life in her 50s. She said Nicole  wondered aloud, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

nicole kidman Carlijn Jacobs-Vogue 2
Carlijn Jacobs / Vogue

Still, Nicole clearly set all that aside to serve full Vogue realness ... and looks like she’s still thriving, even debuting fierce breakup bangs just days after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Nicole and Keith called it quits this summer after roughly 19 years ... reportedly Keith’s idea. Nicole wanted to make it work, but ultimately filed for divorce. Sources say Keith might be hitting a midlife crisis ... neither has publicly commented yet.

