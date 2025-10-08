Nicole Kidman Graces Vogue Cover Amid Keith Urban Divorce News

Nicole Kidman just served divorce drama on a silver platter ... striking the American Vogue cover like a woman who needs no man, and wants everyone to know it!

The statuesque actress flexed her frame in Saint Laurent on the cover -- with a spread packed with other big-name fashion -- showing her fully in her element ... though the interviewer admits, they kinda saw the divorce tea brewing mid-chat, even before anyone else did!

Journalist Wendell Steavenson said she held back when she sensed trouble in Nicole’s marriage ... a huge clue came when she asked Kidman about life in her 50s. She said Nicole wondered aloud, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

Still, Nicole clearly set all that aside to serve full Vogue realness ... and looks like she’s still thriving, even debuting fierce breakup bangs just days after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.