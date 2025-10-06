Nicole Kidman Shows Off Bangs Amid Divorce From Keith Urban

New hair, who dis? Nicole Kidman is taking the opportunity to ditch her old ring and hairdo ... after announcing she filed for divorce from Keith Urban last week.

The Oscar winner -- flanked by her two teenage daughters -- sported fresh bangs Monday in Paris for her first public family outing since news of the split broke.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As the newest ambassador for Chanel, Nicole posed for photogs at the luxury brand's Spring 2026 fashion show for Paris Fashion Week ... this just days after we broke the story that Nicole and Keith have been living separately for the past few months.

While Nicole stepped out in Dallas Saturday to support a charity auction for amfAR -- an organization that raises funds for AIDS research and HIV prevention -- this seems to be the first public appearance by the estranged couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who wore matching denim while supporting their mom in France.

The "Babygirl" star looked to be in good spirits, rocking an oversized white button-up shirt and blue slacks.