Keith Urban Shows Nicole Kidman Pic on Concert Screen, Still Without His Ring

Nicole Kidman made an appearance at Keith Urban's first concert since their divorce ... well, a picture of her did at least -- one Keith himself showed to the audience.

The singer-songwriter took the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania Thursday night ... and, during one track, People reports a photo of Nicole and their two children appeared as part of a pre-existing slideshow.

It seems likely Keith simply didn't have enough time to take the pic out ... because photos show he's still not wearing his wedding ring -- just like he wasn't when he landed in Hershey earlier Thursday -- so, it doesn't seem he's pining to reconcile.

He also changed the lyrics of his song “You’ll Think of Me" from "Take your space and take your reasons” to "Take your space and take your bulls*** reasons" ... seemingly a fiery shot at his estranged wife.

Amid the media fervor around Keith's divorce, up-and-coming country star Maggie Baugh doesn't appear to have performed in PA last night ... unsurprising given she's been the subject of romance rumors since we posted video of when he changed lyrics of "The Fighter" to tell her he was "born to love" her onstage back in April.

Her father reacted by writing, "NO. Just No" to a TikTok dissecting the rumors ... though it's not totally clear what he was protesting.

We broke the story ... Keith and Nicole have been living separately since early this summer -- with Kidman primarily looking after their children.

Our sources in the estranged couple's inner circle say they believe Keith's going through a midlife crisis ... adding it was totally his idea to split -- Nicole wanted to make their marriage work.

NK stepped out in Nashville Thursday just a few hours before KU's show ... and, she also wasn't wearing her ring -- so, don't expect to find Nicole at home just waiting for Keith to come to his senses.