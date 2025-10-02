Keith Urban Points at Maggie Baugh Onstage During 'Love You' Lyric Change

Play video content TMZ.com

Keith Urban and rising country star Maggie Baugh are sparking major buzz amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman -- thanks not just to his recent lyric changes, but his noticeably charged body language in their past collab.

Catch this clip from Vegas' Mandalay Bay -- during their April 1 performance of "The Fighter," Keith joins Maggie onstage and points at her just before belting, "I was born to love you."

Clearly, the two had amazing chemistry -- Keith points at her again, tweaks the lyrics to "Maggie, I’ll be your fighter," and they hug it out onstage after.

Of course, the lyric swap showed up again in a more recent clip -- surprising since the song was originally about Kidman -- but Keith sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maggie, one of Urban’s utility players, dropped the clip on Instagram Saturday, Sept. 27, with the caption, "Did he just say that 👀" -- shortly before TMZ broke they news of the celeb couple's marriage breakdown.