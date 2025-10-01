Keith Urban Changes Nicole Kidman-Inspired Lyrics During Concert

Keith Urban looks like he's ready to move on from Nicole Kidman ... not just in his marriage, but in his music too.

A clip making rounds on social media shows Urban performing "The Fighter" during a recent performance -- a song he wrote about Kidman.

However, Keith switches up the lyrics ... changing the line, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter" to "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."

For context ... Maggie Baugh is one of Urban's utility players and was onstage with him when he made the switch.

She posted the clip on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 27, with the caption, "Did he just say that 👀."

TMZ broke the story ... Nicole filed for divorce Tuesday, after the couple separated in June. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, although we're told she wanted to save the marriage -- but by all accounts, Keith did not.