Keith Urban Ditches Radio Show After Intimate Question About Nicole Kidman

Play video content Mix 102.3 Hayley & Max in the Morning

Keith Urban's got beef with a radio show Down Under after he seemingly ditched his interview when the hosts asked him an X-rated question involving his wife.

It's no secret the country crooner and Nicole Kidman like to keep their relationship private ... but that didn't stop Australia's Mix 102.3 hosts Hayley and Max from bringing her up during a game of "Wall of Truth."

The pair got right into the nitty gritty, asking ... "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?"

Keith clearly didn't expect his marriage to come up, 'cause the line went silent ... to the shock of the hosts.

The show's producer caught on quickly, noting ... "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question. He’s gone, see you Keith."

Keith joined the radio program to promote the upcoming Adelaide stop of his ongoing "High and Alive World" tour, which kicked off in May.

He's previously gone quiet when his wife has been brought up in interviews ... namely in 2024, when he sounded quite frustrated while on the "Jam Nation with Jonesy & Amanda" podcast.

The hosts questioned him about the start of their relationship -- and whether or not he thinks they would have met if they weren't both from Australia -- and he got awkwardly quiet and then suggested they move on from the topic.

Play video content Criss Angel’s Talking Junkies

He's loosened up other times ... such as during a 2023 chat in which he admitted he and Nicole never would have imagined that her commercials with AMC would become so iconic.