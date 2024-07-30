Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Makes Rare Public Appearance

Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose made a rare public appearance Monday in Paris with her actress mother – and the two beauties are spitting images of one and other.

Nicole – who shares Sunday Rose with her country star husband Keith Urban – showed up on the red carpet at last night's OMEGA watch event in the City of Lights. And she was accompanied by her looklike daughter and the two made quite the splash.

Check out these photos ... Nicole and Sunday Rose were standing facing one another with their heads turned to the photogs who were snapping away.

Both wore chic outfits ... Nicole sported a white dress and crop top that exposed her midsection -- Sunday Rose was clad in a gray pantsuit with a waist coat that flaunted her abs.

The mother-daughter team appeared very happy together as Nicole stared at Sunday Rose with a big grin.

