Nicole Kidman Gets in The Sack With Zac Efron In Movie Trailer

Nicole Kidman getting hot and heavy in the sack with Zac Efron is not something you hear every day... but that's exactly what happens in their new film and we have a sneak peek at some of their sexy scenes.

Check it out ... On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for the movie, "A Family Affair," ahead of the June 28 premiere – and the two A-list actors can't keep their hands – or bodies – off each other.

In the 2-minute clip, Kidman and Efron are seen tangled up half-naked on a bed before they intensely make out against a wall.

Efron then rips off Kidman's top, exposing her breasts inside a bra. They also share plenty of other tender and intimate moments, hugging, caressing and, of course, more kissing.

The plot of the flick is pretty simple ... Efron is a movie star (clearly not a stretch) named Chris, whose assistant, Zara, played by Joey King, finds her boss unlikable and hard to work for.

Kidman, who portrays Zara's mom, Brooke, falls into the arms of Chris after the two meet at some point.

Zara seems to be having a tough time dealing with her mom dating her annoying boss ... but it's a romantic comedy so there's a lot of fun and laughs.