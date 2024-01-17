Nicole Kidman Lied About Height to Get Roles Early in Career

Play video content Radio Times Podcast

Nicole Kidman says size matters ... at least she used to think so when she went in for auditions.

The Oscar winner shared she used to lie about her height during a recent interview with the "Radio Times Podcast" ... admitting she'd shave a half-inch off her stats when casting directors asked.

NK says despite being 5'11" she used to tell CDs she was 5'10" and a half ... not much of a difference, but a lie nonetheless.

The Australian star says people called her "stalky" when she first arrived on the acting scene, and was told a tall woman like her wouldn't have a career.

However, that's changed in recent years with Kidman saying, "Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought,' or men grappling with how high my heels should be."

Another interesting anecdote ... NK was nearly turned away from an audition for the musical "Annie" when she was a kid, because she was 2 inches above the 5'2" cutoff line.

Kidman says she's trying to impart courage and resilience to her kids -- she has 2 with Tom Cruise and 2 with Keith Urban -- teaching them how to react when they hear the word "no."