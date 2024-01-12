Nicole Kidman's Suit From Iconic AMC Theaters Ad Going Up For Auction

The suit Nicole Kidman wore in her memorable AMC ad is heading to the auction block ... and heartbreak's gonna feel real good for whoever gets an outfit like this.

Nicole's grey, pin-striped Michael Kors suit is a part of Sotheby's new "Visions of America" series, and is expected to fetch $5-10k ... that's a whole lotta popcorn.

The iconic fit is known by AMC theatergoers everywhere for being pretty dazzling -- just like the images on a huge silver screen, to quote the ad that plays before every flick in the chain's theaters.

Nicole's ad quickly gained a cult following, debuting as theaters opened after the pandemic shut it all down ... and fans today are reciting her lines, cheering, and even saluting the actress when she shows up.

It's spawned a bunch of (unofficial) merch like shirts, pins, hats, bumper stickers, and more -- all referencing Nicole's brief time on the screen.

Her ad also has been getting the true parody treatment -- with the 'SNL' cast and even the promotion team behind "Saw" getting in on the fun. Also, it's just become a pop culture phenomenon in general ... people recite this thing when they go to AMC theaters now.