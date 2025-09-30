Keith Urban Involved With New Woman After Split With Nicole Kidman, Inner Circle Believes

Keith Urban separated from Nicole Kidman and is already involved with a new woman ... at least that's what Nicole and Keith's inner circle and the Nashville community believes.

Multiple sources connected to Nicole say "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

One Nicole source adds, "It's all over Nashville."

None of the sources can pinpoint the timing. If Keith is indeed with another woman, they could have hooked up after the separation.

TMZ broke the story ... Keith and Nicole separated in June, and it was Keith's doing. Nicole, we're told, wants to save the marriage and is trying to keep the family together.

Keith seems to have moved on. He's rented his own home in Nashville and is showing no signs of wanting a reconciliation.