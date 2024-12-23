Nicole Kidman Hits the Beach with Keith Urban in Sydney

Nicole Kidman is back in her hometown of Sydney for the holiday season, and spending time a the beach with her extended family ... their first public get together since Nicole lost her mother.

The actress and her fam soaked up Sydney’s sunny weather while on the beach with husband, Keith Urban. The power couple was also joined by Nicole's sister Antonia, her husband Craig Marran and their 2 kids.

The family appeared relaxed and cheerful as they enjoy the holiday season together only a few months after Nicole and Antonia's mom died in September.

At the time Nicole expressed her gratitude for the "outpouring of love and kindness" she received following the tragedy.

