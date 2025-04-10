Bella Hadid Stuns in Red Leather Catsuit in Paris on 'The Beauty' Set

Bella Hadid is bringing the heat to Paris ... the model was spotted looking red hot in a skin-tight red leather catsuit while filming a new FX series titled "The Beauty."

Check out the stunning pics ... she's the center of attention as she sits on a motorcycle between shots in the form-fitting two-piece suit, which she paired with white boots.

Bella looked confident and collected prepping for her scene, at one point flashing her pearly whites as she connected with the crew.

Though she looked hotter than the sun ... it appears the City of Lights was a bit chilly, 'cause the sister of Gigi Hadid was seen walking on set with a black coat.

Play video content BACKGRID

She's getting glammed up in video footage from the set ... and taking off on the motorcycle when the director yells "Action!"

Bella's video shoot comes a few weeks after Paris Fashion Week. If you remember ... we broke the news she was in an intense verbal argument with her longtime pal Fai Khadra at a Yves Saint Laurent after-party on March 11.

We were told she repeatedly asked Fai to leave her alone throughout the event and that he verbally harassed her ... making other guests uncomfortable.

Seems like she's focusing on her career for now. "The Beauty" was picked up by FX last fall and reportedly stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher.