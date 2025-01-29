Bella Hadid Plays in the Snow Wearing Nothing but a Red Bikini

Bella Hadid is so hot she doesn't need much to keep warm in the snow ... a tiny bikini will do.

The supermodel just shared a bunch of photos of herself playing in the snow ... and she's wearing nothing but a red bikini and a pair of cowboy boots.

Sure, Bella's got a silk red scarf with her, but she's not using it to protect from frostbite ... instead, she's promoting a free giveaway for her Orebella skin parfum collection.

That's cool and all, but all we really care about here is seeing her frolic around in the snow with an outfit usually reserved for a hot day at the beach or pool.