Bella Hadid Posts Sexy Instagram Photos at Victoria Secret Show

Behind The Scenes At Victoria Secret

Check Me Out In My Lingerie ...

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show might be over, but not for Bella Hadid who posted a bunch of snaps from the event and trust us, you don’t wanna miss these.

Bella uploaded a series of sexy images to her Instagram page, showing her behind the scenes at Tuesday's star-studded gathering in Brooklyn, New York. And the model looks totally amazing.

In the pics, she wears a red bra and matching panties with a feathered floor length jacket. She also dresses in a white brassier with undies topped off by a pink striped satin bathrobe.

Most of the footage captures Bella having fun as she interacts with various models and staff behind the scenes at the event.

Speaking of which ... the fashion show was a massive hit with an incredible list of models that included Bella, of course.