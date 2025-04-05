Russell Brand Hits Beach For Relaxing Family Day After Being Charged with Rape

Russell Brand's not letting his legal troubles derail his pre-planned family vacation ... hitting the beach with his wife and two children just one day after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in the United Kingdom.

The actor hit up a beach in Miami with his fam Saturday ... splashing around in the waves while his wife Laura held their son who was born back in 2023.

The trio -- joined by their older daughter too -- splashed around in the water ... and RB dunked his head, wetting down his long locks.

The Brands look like any happy-go-lucky family on vacay ... but, they're dealing with a whole lot of drama.

As you know ... Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and 2 counts of sexual assault Friday for a series of alleged incidents that are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

Play video content

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations against him ... admitting to drug and sex addiction, but insisting he's never engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity with anyone.

We obtained pictures of Brand outside Florida's Gasparilla Inn Friday shortly after the charged were announced ... strolling with his family. An eyewitness told us he's renting a beachfront villa from the high-end resort in Boca Grande.

Play video content TMZ Studios