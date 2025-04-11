OnlyFans Model Says WWE Job, John Cena Helped Her Online Success

Play video content TMZ.com

An OnlyFans model says her gig at WWE -- and even John Cena -- taught her all she needed to know to become a winner in the ring of adult content creation.

Erika Amore worked in marketing for WWE until she got laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she tells TMZ she quickly realized the job served as the best experience possible to make her NSFW content super successful.

As a marketing professional, she says she learned the ins and outs of content creation and distribution, from script writing to the best equipment to use for shooting, and beyond -- which goes hand-in-hand with producing drool-worthy content.

Possibly the biggest lesson she took away? The idea of creating a character that fans can connect with, just like WWE pros do. She explains ... "I'm a busty MILF from Texas [on OF] ... and that's not who I am in reality at all!"

Erika says she has dreams of being The Rock of content creation ... but notes a different pro wrestler inspired her during her time at WWE -- John Cena.

That's right -- Erika remembers John being a prime example of professionalism and kindness during his work with WWE, and says he would make everyone in the room feel special. Now, she conducts herself with the same poise -- whether she's managing multiple creators for a shooting event or meeting fellow models at industry get-togethers.

She adds that having a professional background gives her an edge not all OF models have ... and she now tries to lead by example just as John did.