OnlyFans Star Hasn't Had Valentine's Date in 10 Years, Because of Big Boobs

OnlyFans Model V-Day Is a Bust ... Chest-Obsessed Men Can't Get Past My Giant Boobs!!!

Published
erika-amore-main-junior-money
Junior Money Composite

An OnlyFans model is spilling the tea on her Valentine's Day drought, saying she hasn't had a date in a decade -- and she’s blaming it on her humongous boobs!

021225_erika_amore_dating_kal
ONLYFANS=ONLYPROBLEMS
TMZ.com

Erika Amore tells TMZ that despite her eye-popping 36K breasts, she’s not drowning in V-Day invites -- in fact, she says guys don’t take her seriously, seeing her more as a fetish than a date.

erika amore Marshall Moon
Marshall Moon

Erika says guys treat her boobs like a shiny toy -- fun to play with, then tossed aside. She claims they’re so obsessed with her chest, they forget she’s got a brain and a personality.

021225_erika_amore_boyfriend_kal
BIG BOOBS, BIGGER HEART
TMZ.com

Her dating struggles aren't just because of her curves ... Erika tells us one guy even assumed she’d invite him into threesomes just because of her job. She calls it a weird expectation, telling us some men just see her as a ticket to orgies, not a real relationship.

wendy-williams-INLINE-PROMO

Erika sets the record straight -- OnlyFans creators do want real relationships and aren’t just "DTF."

erika amore Instagram @loveKcups
Instagram / @loveKcups

As for herself, she’s got big boobs and a big heart, and urges people to stop judging a book by its cover… or in her case, by its chest.

erika amore Junior Money
Junior Money

Nonetheless, to celebrate Valentine's Day -- date or no date -- Erika is rolling out a "Big Boob Bundle" with some of her friends ... because if love isn't in the air, at least the cleavage is!

