OnlyFans Star Hasn't Had Valentine's Date in 10 Years, Because of Big Boobs

An OnlyFans model is spilling the tea on her Valentine's Day drought, saying she hasn't had a date in a decade -- and she’s blaming it on her humongous boobs!

Erika Amore tells TMZ that despite her eye-popping 36K breasts, she’s not drowning in V-Day invites -- in fact, she says guys don’t take her seriously, seeing her more as a fetish than a date.

Erika says guys treat her boobs like a shiny toy -- fun to play with, then tossed aside. She claims they’re so obsessed with her chest, they forget she’s got a brain and a personality.

Her dating struggles aren't just because of her curves ... Erika tells us one guy even assumed she’d invite him into threesomes just because of her job. She calls it a weird expectation, telling us some men just see her as a ticket to orgies, not a real relationship.

Erika sets the record straight -- OnlyFans creators do want real relationships and aren’t just "DTF."

As for herself, she’s got big boobs and a big heart, and urges people to stop judging a book by its cover… or in her case, by its chest.