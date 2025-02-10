OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain's Alleged Stalker Breaks into Her House, Arrested After Standoff

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain and her band of fellow influencers had a close encounter with an alleged stalker at their South Florida mansion, and now the guy’s been arrested after a standoff with SWAT ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to Sophie tells TMZ the suspect -- whose name hasn’t been released yet -- broke into their new Fort Lauderdale home, which she and her friends just started renting last week as a shoot location for content.

We're told the crew returned Monday morning from the Super Bowl to find the home’s back window broken, the alarm going off ... and a man inside!

We're told the suspect tried convincing Sophie he was the new owner of the place, but the young women knew better, and immediately got the hell out of there and called the police.

SWAT and the Coast Guard -- the house is on the water -- arrived on the scene, and spent hours trying to talk the suspect out of the house before eventually going in with guns drawn to arrest him without further incident.

To make the situation even scarier ... we're told there was a similar situation last month when a random guy showed up at their old home, which was actually recorded by Sophie’s friend and fellow OnlyFans model, Toochi Kash.

Play video content 1/29/25 Toochi Kash

We're told the owners of that house called police, but the man had left by the time they arrived.