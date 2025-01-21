'Selling Sunset' Stars Mary & Romain Bonnet's L.A. Home Burglarized for Bling

"Selling Sunset" stars Mary and Romain Bonnet may not be sold on Los Angeles these days ... we've learned their marital home has been hit by thieves.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the married Netflix couple are the latest stars in Hollywood to be targeted amid a series of high-profile break-ins in Los Angeles, as their home in the City of Angels was ransacked by burglars last week.

We're told the crooks made their way into Mary and Romain's Los Angeles-area home through an unlocked door during the evening hours last week ... and helped themselves to over $130K worth of stuff, including jewelry, purses, and handbags.

Sources say Mary and Romain were not home at the time, but we're told the culprits were spotted on the couple's security cams.

We're told no arrests have been made at this time ... but the investigation is still ongoing.

Mary and Romain aren't the first celebs to be targeted by burglars in SoCal in recent months. 2024 saw a number of A-listers victimized by the increase in heists in the area -- just ask Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sarah Hyland, Sophia Bush, Jessie J, and Daniela Braga, among others.