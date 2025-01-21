Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA's Ty Jerome's Los Angeles Home Burglarized

A Los Angeles home belonging to NBA player Ty Jerome was burglarized last week, and cops tell TMZ Sports they're still on the hunt for the supects.

We're told the break-in happened at around 7:30 PM on Jan. 17 ... when thieves gained entry to the residence through a broken glass window.

Cops say the criminals took off a short time after getting in -- and as of now, it's unclear what -- if anything -- was taken. Jerome has been away from the area in recent days while on the road playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's expected Jerome and/or a rep for the 27-year-old will be in touch with cops soon to go over what he believes was stolen in the heist.

No word yet on if the burglary is related to a larger stretch of celebrity athlete home invasions that have gone down in recent weeks ... we're told police are still investigating that matter.

Jerome -- a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- signed with Cleveland in 2023 ... and is currently in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career -- logging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

