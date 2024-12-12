Aaron Rodgers Calls Burrow Burglary, Olivia Ponton 911 An 'Interesting Situation'

Play video content New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers says the recent burglary at Joe Burrow's house is rather fascinating ... large in part thanks to the 911 call coming from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her mother.

The New York Jets quarterback was asked about the most recent home invasion involving an NFL superstar at Wednesday's practice ... and he opened up on the safety measures he's taken at his own digs -- while also making note of Olivia Ponton's involvement in Burrow's fiasco.

"Well, it's an interesting situation that happened in Cincinnati, mostly around the call," Rodgers said. "But yeah, I think something happened in Kansas City as well."

"I have security full-time, thanks to Daily Mail putting my s*** out there," he added. "You know, Wisconsin, everybody's got guns. So, it's a little less likely. I mean, hopefully my buddy's still there, we're well taken care of."

Rodgers admitted burglaries are in the back of players' minds ... as their profession exposes them to the public eye more than normies, and the folks behind the crimes seem to know what they're doing.

"It seems like there's a professional aspect to this where they don't care if there's cameras on or alarms set, they're going to get in and get out quickly. So hopefully it doesn't happen anymore."

Rodgers went on to explain the league does offer its resources to have security experts visit players' homes to help them out ... but thinks most guys haven't taken advantage of the perk.